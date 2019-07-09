Senate President Lawan, Fayemi Felicitate With Okowa At 60

.. As Okowa Calls For Consensus Building Among Nigerians

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on his 60th birthday, saying that Nigerians should be committed to the affairs of the country.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Asaba, Delta State where Governor Okowa celebrated his birthday with people with disability, Senator Lawan stated that Nigerians should serve the country with the passion with which the governor handles the affairs that concerns the nation.

“Governor Okowa is very patriotic, purposeful, dedicated and committed to issues that affect the country,” he said, disclosing, “I served with him in the Senate and I can tell you that he is always committed to the job he is assigned to do.”

While congratulating the governor for clocking 60 years, the Senate President who was accompanied on the felicitation visit by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi stated, “Governor Okowa is a man who believes in the country despite our different political divide.”

Governor Fayemi on behalf of the Governors of the country, congratulated Governor Okowa, stating, “we members of the Nigerian Governors Forum are proud of you (Governor Okowa), you are a committed patriot and a bridge builder.”

Governor Okowa who was beaming with smile through-out the visit by the Senate President and Dr Fayemi, thanked Nigerians for identifying with him as he celebrates his birthday, stating, “your presence have added a lot of colour to the occasion.”

He used the event to call for consensus building in the country, saying, “it is time to ensure that there is consensus building to make everybody to come to the table and discuss how to take Nigeria to greater heights.”

“At this point in time in our history, good working relationship between the Chairman of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum is good for our country,” Governor Okowa said.