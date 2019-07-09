Senator Abbo Pleads Not Guilty, Gets N5m Bail

Embattled senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district, Elisha Abbo has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault. Abbo was arraigned before a Zuba Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toyshop.

He was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Abdullahi Ilellah, by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

Abbo had admitted to the offence and also apologised to Nigerians, following a viral video in which he was seen physically assaulting a nursing mother.

Dressed in blue attire with a pair of black shoes and native cap, the accused was brought to the court where he took his plea in the dock.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N5million by two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the bail condition must have verifiable addresses within the federal capital territory (FCT).