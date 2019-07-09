NEWS
Why We Are Building Benin Royal Museum – Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is collaborating with the Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, and other stakeholders to build a world-class royal museum to hold stolen artefacts from the Benin Kingdom, noting that the museum will conserve the artefacts and make the state a destination of choice for tourists from across the globe.
The governor disclosed this at a breakfast meeting with members of the Benin Dialogue Group (BDG), at Government House in Benin City, Edo State.
Obaseki thanked members of the Benin Dialogue Group (BDG) for engaging with the state government on efforts to construct the Benin Royal Museum, adding that artworks from the Benin Kingdom have gained global recognition with potential to develop the state’s tourism sector.
He said, “When you look at museums all over the world, there is one recurring thing. When you go to any African section of any museum in the world, in America, or elsewhere, you are likely to see a piece of artwork from the Benin Kingdom.”
“What this tells you is that Edo State has the best representation of African arts globally. This singular opportunity we have can help us to foster and develop the creativity which has been part of us. That is the driving factor, and we believe that we can have such museums here at home of the same standard and quality so that people outside the world will not only come to see these things here but also appreciate the setting where these things were created several decades ago” Obaseki added.
The Director, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Edith Ekunke, expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for the efforts by his administration to reposition arts and culture in line with international best practices.
She said, “If all state governors would emulate Governor Obaseki, I think we will be better than what we are now. I want to assure that whatsoever the state government wants, we will be ready to work together to see how we can establish a better museum in Edo State.”
MOST READ
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that before the week runs out, President Muhammadu...
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
Governors of the 36 states of the federation have declared the continued payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)...
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care
As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others