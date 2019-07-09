Zamfara Bandits Meet CP Face-to-face

The Zamfara State police commissioner, Mr Usman Nagogo has secured the release of over 50 persons held in captivity by bandits and vigilante groups through engagements with them.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday at the police command headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Nagogo said the ongoing peace reconciliation had paved the way for face-to-face interactions with the bandits who face the committee.

According to him, both bandits and members of the vigilante group, popularly, known as Yan’sakai were engaged in the kidnapping of people.

“I stated that my priority will be community participation and interaction in achieving peace, this is because the policing in modern world has become a global village, community partnership and intelligence- led policing approach is more than necessary,” he said.

The police commissioner stated that several meetings were held with all stakeholders in order to reconcile the warring factions.

“As follow up to the meeting held with Yan’sakai on June 24,2019, all cultural associations of Fulanis that comprised Miyetti Allah, Sarakunan Fulani and Ardos from the 14 local government areas had expressed their bitterness on the way they were deprived of their ancestral lands, grazing reserves and marketing activities in the state”, he added.

According to him, after the meeting, Fulanis had constituted mini committees in different sectors among themselves, which they contacted their kinsmen that engaged in banditry activities.

“The resultant effect of the Fulani’s meeting was the stoppage of banditry activities by about 98% in the state”.

He maintained that on the 7th of July 2019, eleven additional captives who were held at Gidan Dawa in Kaura Namoda and Kamarawa in Shinkafi were released, “this brings the total number of people that secured their freedom through the committee to 51 men and women and children”, he stressed.