BSOEC Holds Interactive Session With Leaders On Environmental Degradation

The Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC) will have an important interactive session with the chairmen of local council areas, councillors, community development leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders of the area councils in its bid to unravel the circumstances surrounding oil spillages and other activities of multinational companies in the state.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, yesterday, the secretary of the commission, Dr Kathryn Nwajiaku Dahou, said the move is in a bid to engage all communities, so as to ascertain the level of impact in their various communities.

The state oil and environmental commission is an independent international body of commissioners, chaired by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, mandated by governor Henry Seriake Dickson, to investigate the impact of oil spill in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

According to the statement, there is the urgent need to address the menace, which in reality, has caused severe damage to the health of those residing in the affected communities. It further hinted that Ogbia LGA will first play host to the commission today, at the Ogbia Council Hall in Ogbia Town, by 9am, followed by Yenagoa, at the Yenagoa Local Government Council Hall, by 1pm.

‘‘On Wednesday (tomorrow), it will be the turn of Nembe Council area, but the session will hold at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa by 9am. The train then leaves for Twon Brass Town hall, and will kick off at 11am for Brass LGA on the same day.

‘‘For Southern Ijaw area council, Oporoma town hall will host the commission on Thursday at 10am, while Ekeremor town hall will also host the commission at 11am, at the Ekeremor council area hall. The statement further urged all community stakeholders, to avail themselves at their various council areas, on the respective dates of the interactive session, and assist the Commission in their fact finding mission in the state,’’ the statement read in part.