NEWS
Group Trains NYSC Members On Road Safety Advocacy In Abuja, Kaduna
Worried by the burdens associated to road traffic fatalities, Greenlight Initiative has commenced training of 76 National Youth Service Corps members to become traffic safety advocates in Abuja and Kaduna.
Declaring the training open on Monday in Abuja, the group Executive Director, Simon Obi, disclosed that GreenLight Initiative organized the traffic safety training program to groom young advocates, and also pave the way for well-meaning Nigerians to create awareness at work, home, schools and in streets.
Obi noted that young people have the needed skills and knowledge and can undertake real road safety actions in their communities.
Stressing the need for Nigeria to involve and engage young people since they are more affected by the scourge of road fatalities, Obi maintained that the task of ensuring safety on roads must not be left to the Federal Road Safety Corps alone.
The Director explained that the traffic Safety training is a train-the-trainers program which will empower and improve the capacity of young people to organize and implement programs geared towards improving road safety and advocating for policy shift in the area of traffic safety in Nigeria.
He said participants will be tasked with the responsibility to reach out to their various communities, adding, “Each participant is expected to tender a detailed report of events and activities three months after their training to GreenLight Initiative.”
Obi regretted that Nigeria, among other low and middle-income countries have 1 percent of the world’s registered vehicles but leading the chart with 13 percent of all traffic fatalities.
“These clearly shows that progress to realize the Global Sustainable Development Goal’s (SDGs) target of 3.6 which calls for a 50 percent reduction in the number of road traffic deaths by 2020 remains a mirage.”
Thirty NYSC corps members were trained in Abuja on Monday while 46 will be trained in Kaduna State on Thursday, 11th July 2019. The trainees are leaders of different CDS across all the zones in both States.
MOST READ
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care
As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
Gov Ayade Promises Speedy Completion Of Teachers’ College
Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC),...
Man Hacks Father To Death To Save Marriage
A 25-year-old Zimbabwean man Lonias Jojo has allegedly axed his 72-year-old father and dumped the body in a disused mine...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others