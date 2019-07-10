NEWS
Kwara Governor Approves Completion Of New Secretariat Complex
Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has approved the immediate release of N350 million for the completion of the new Secretariat Complex in Ilorin.
Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye said this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.
Ajakaye said the governor approved the payment of the money after securing a discount of N50 million from the contractors, who were owed N515 million out of the total contract sum of N1.38 billion.
“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq felt a need to urgently complete the project for the use of civil servants even as he pushed for heavy discount from the contractors.
“As a result, the Governor has approved the release of N350 million with which the contractors will finish the work.
“They will receive N81 million after the work is satisfactorily done. That would leave them with the (third payment) retention fee of N34 million after six months,” Ajakaye added.
He said the governor was concerned that some of the state’s civil servants were still in rented office accommodation, 52 years after Kwara was created.
The new secretariat complex was made up of four blocks with each of the blocks having 76 office spaces.
MOST READ
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care
As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
Gov Ayade Promises Speedy Completion Of Teachers’ College
Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC),...
Man Hacks Father To Death To Save Marriage
A 25-year-old Zimbabwean man Lonias Jojo has allegedly axed his 72-year-old father and dumped the body in a disused mine...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others