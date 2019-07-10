Connect with us
Man Hacks Father To Death To Save Marriage

Published

4 hours ago

on

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs

A 25-year-old Zimbabwean man Lonias Jojo has allegedly axed his 72-year-old father and dumped the body in a disused mine shaft to save his marriage which his dead father was against.

Jojo allegedly hatched a plan to kill his father, Luke Robert Jojo with his 18-year-old wife, Brenda Dube of Village 4 Greenspan, Chief Bvute in Mberengwa last week Thursday.

Reports say the dead man did not like his daughter in law and always insisted that his son should divorce her.

Midlands Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Goko confirmed the incident.

“On July 4 around 2 p.m., Brenda came home drunk and had a misunderstanding with Luke who then instructed his son, Lonias to chase his wife away because he did not like her.

“This angered Lonias who took an axe from his bedroom and struck his father twice on the head. Luke died on the spot,” he said.

Insp. Goko said the couple allegedly dumped Luke’s body in a mine shaft.

“Lonias and his wife Brenda allegedly ferried the deceased’s body in a wheelbarrow and threw it in a disused mine shaft about 400 meters away from their home,” he said.

He said Lonias allegedly reported his father missing.

 

NAN

