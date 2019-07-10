NEWS
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group in Bauchi state known as ‘Bauchi State Progressive Youth Forum’ has appealed to the president to enlist the immediate past Governor of the state Mohammed Abubakar.
In a press release issued to journalists on Wednesday, Chairman of the group Comrade Habib Mohammed Gwabba said Abubakar being a former governor and founding member of the All Progressive Congress is more qualified for the job than anybody from the state.
According to him, Abubakar was instrumental to the party’s victory in the 2019 elections where the party won the presidential, National and state assembly elections with good number of votes.
He added that although ‘saboteurs in the party connived with PDP and ganged up to rig him out in the last election’ he won in 15 out of the 20 local governments of the state.
The group also alleged that some of the politicians currently lobbying for the ministerial position from the state were the same people who allegedly indulged in anti-party activities during the last governorship polls.
The group therefore opined that on fairness and justice grounds, the former governor should be compensated for the services he rendered to the party, state and nation at large for the party to remain strong in the state.
“Tell me who among all the party stalwarts in the state has wealth of experience like M.A Abubakar? He reached the apex of his career in civil service when he retired as a permanent secretary. He was also a one-time commissioner, Resident Electoral Commissioner, National commissioner in INEC and a Governor. His profile is rich and president Buhari needs competent hands this time a round who will assist him to deliver on the campaign promises”. He said.
Gwabba further said that, if the President and the party make a mistake of appointing any other person, it will be tantamount to signing a death sentence for the party.
MOST READ
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care
As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
Gov Ayade Promises Speedy Completion Of Teachers’ College
Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC),...
Man Hacks Father To Death To Save Marriage
A 25-year-old Zimbabwean man Lonias Jojo has allegedly axed his 72-year-old father and dumped the body in a disused mine...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others