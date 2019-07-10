Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar

As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group in Bauchi state known as ‘Bauchi State Progressive Youth Forum’ has appealed to the president to enlist the immediate past Governor of the state Mohammed Abubakar.

In a press release issued to journalists on Wednesday, Chairman of the group Comrade Habib Mohammed Gwabba said Abubakar being a former governor and founding member of the All Progressive Congress is more qualified for the job than anybody from the state.

According to him, Abubakar was instrumental to the party’s victory in the 2019 elections where the party won the presidential, National and state assembly elections with good number of votes.

He added that although ‘saboteurs in the party connived with PDP and ganged up to rig him out in the last election’ he won in 15 out of the 20 local governments of the state.

The group also alleged that some of the politicians currently lobbying for the ministerial position from the state were the same people who allegedly indulged in anti-party activities during the last governorship polls.

The group therefore opined that on fairness and justice grounds, the former governor should be compensated for the services he rendered to the party, state and nation at large for the party to remain strong in the state.

“Tell me who among all the party stalwarts in the state has wealth of experience like M.A Abubakar? He reached the apex of his career in civil service when he retired as a permanent secretary. He was also a one-time commissioner, Resident Electoral Commissioner, National commissioner in INEC and a Governor. His profile is rich and president Buhari needs competent hands this time a round who will assist him to deliver on the campaign promises”. He said.

Gwabba further said that, if the President and the party make a mistake of appointing any other person, it will be tantamount to signing a death sentence for the party.