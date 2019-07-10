PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved accelerated promotion for Maj-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Brig-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, and Lt. A.J. Danjibrin for their outstanding performance.

In a statement issued yesterday by the acting director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, he said that Adeosun, the Chief of Army Training and Operations (AHQ) was promoted to the rank of Lt-Gen. while Brig-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 “Operation Lafiya Dole” becomes a major-general even as Lt Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion Bauchi was promoted to a captain.

Musa said that their promotion was a demonstration of President Buhari’s unflinching support for the armed forces in the bid to contain the security situation in the country, especially the activities of terrorists in the North East zone.

He said that the federal government had shown commitment to recognising excellence, dedication and commitment on the part of the personnel of the Nigerian Army.

According to him, “it is in this wise that the president, commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army.

“The officers are granted promotion for their extraordinary feats, courage, examplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter-insurgency operation in the North Eastern part of the country,” he said

While congratulating the promoted officers, Buhari, according to Musa, charged them to continue to be shining examples to their colleagues.

Also, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army felicitated with the newly promoted officers and extended his best wishes to them in all their future endeavours.