2019 Flooding Season: NIHSA Issues Flood Alert

As the nation begins to witness progression in the intensity and duration of rainfall across the country, the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA), has issued a warning alert that there may be flood in some part of the country due to a daily rise in the water level.

NIHSA, in a statement issued by its Director General, Engr. Clement Nze, noted that the agency’s 2019 prediction of 353 LGAs in 30 states which are expected to experience one degree of flooding or the other, has started manifesting across the country, as many cities are already counting huge losses arising from flooding incidents.

The DG further informed that since May 22, 2019, till date, the agency hydrological measuring station downstream the confluence of Rivers Niger and Benue in Lokoja, has continued to witness a steady rise in water level.

According to him, comparative hydrographs for the station at Lokoja for the years 2012, 2018 and 2019 show that flood level starting from May 22, 2019, exceeded the corresponding values in 2012 and 2018 respectively.

“The implication of this is the likelihood of river flooding in 2019 which could compare reasonably well with that of the year 2018 or even 2012.”

“It should be noted that before the onset of flooding season in 2019, the erstwhile Honourable Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, made a public presentation of the Agency’s 2019 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) at a well-attended gathering that attracted various interest groups, including agencies of the Federal and State governments, various stakeholders, the international community and media organizations.

“Flood scenarios as predicted by NIHSA were classified into three (3) categories of vulnerability: Highly Probable Flood Risk Areas, Probable Flood Risk Areas, and Low Flood Risk Areas.

He, however, urged relevant government agencies, citizens and the stakeholders at all levels to brace up for the challenge of any possible flooding incidents in 2019.

While appealing to states and the general public to take necessary measures to prevent the ugly flooding menace of the past years, the agency canvassed for “Prompt sensitization of the general public on the information contained in the NIHSA’s Flood Outlook publication as a flood early warning & flood disaster preventive mechanism.”