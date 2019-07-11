SPORTS
AFCON 2019: Okowa Hails Resilient Super Eagles For Semi-Final Qualification
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for the Semi finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria qualified for the Semi finals of the 32nd edition of the tournament by beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by 2-1.
Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Wednesday commended the resilience of the Nigeria National side, adding that Deltans and Nigerians are fervently praying for the team to succeed in their quest to bring back the trophy home.
He commended the coaching crew and the NFF for ensuring that all necessary logistics were put in place to encourage the Eagles to defeat their South African counterparts.
The Governor urged the Eagles to remain focused and make the nation proud once again when they take on their next opponents in the semi final encounter.
“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State i congratulate you all for your success so far even as i urge you all to remain committed and focused as you approach your next opponent in the semi-final encounter.
“I have no doubt in mind that you will all remain committed as you prosecute the next match with same zeal and vigour as Nigerians are desirous to see you return home with the coveted trophy,” he added.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
- CRIME22 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week