Beware Of Hypocrites, Oba Akiolu Tells Sanwo-Olu

Published

7 hours ago

on

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has counselled Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Dr. Kadri Hamzat to beware of hypocrites and political jobbers lurking around corridor of power, saying they are out to derail them for selfish interest.

Speaking, Monday, during Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’ meeting with traditional rulers in Lagos, Akiolu said Tinubu knows it that he is not a rubber stamp to any political big wig.

The monarch said he fears nobody except God that is why he would always speak his mind, aside speaking truth to power.

He told Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat not to accede to his request if he makes unworthy requests from them.

Akiolu advised Sanwo-Olu and his deputy to be fast to listen to people’s words, information and advice, but be slow to respond.

According to him, many who will come to advise them are hypocrites who give the world account of the discussions they had, when they came visiting.

Akiolu said the visit to the governor became necessary because all those elected and given leadership positions must be respected, adding that the visit was used to discussed germane issues on security and socio-economic development of the state.

He said the visit was to felicitate with the governor on his success at the polls and bring greetings from the kingdoms the traditional rulers administer.

Oba Akiolu promised that the kings and their chiefs would work with the governor to ensure that his administration is a success

The governor thanked the traditional rulers for coming promising to foster a good working relationship with the traditional institutions for Lagos to be safe and destination of choice for investment.

 

