NEWS
Beware Of Hypocrites, Oba Akiolu Tells Sanwo-Olu
Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has counselled Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Dr. Kadri Hamzat to beware of hypocrites and political jobbers lurking around corridor of power, saying they are out to derail them for selfish interest.
Speaking, Monday, during Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’ meeting with traditional rulers in Lagos, Akiolu said Tinubu knows it that he is not a rubber stamp to any political big wig.
The monarch said he fears nobody except God that is why he would always speak his mind, aside speaking truth to power.
He told Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat not to accede to his request if he makes unworthy requests from them.
Akiolu advised Sanwo-Olu and his deputy to be fast to listen to people’s words, information and advice, but be slow to respond.
According to him, many who will come to advise them are hypocrites who give the world account of the discussions they had, when they came visiting.
Akiolu said the visit to the governor became necessary because all those elected and given leadership positions must be respected, adding that the visit was used to discussed germane issues on security and socio-economic development of the state.
He said the visit was to felicitate with the governor on his success at the polls and bring greetings from the kingdoms the traditional rulers administer.
Oba Akiolu promised that the kings and their chiefs would work with the governor to ensure that his administration is a success
The governor thanked the traditional rulers for coming promising to foster a good working relationship with the traditional institutions for Lagos to be safe and destination of choice for investment.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
- CRIME23 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
World Population Day