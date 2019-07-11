EFCC Secures 51 Convictions In Edo Between January To June

The Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it secured 51 convictions between January and June 2019.

It said those convicted were involved in various kinds of fraud.

Head of the EFCC Benin Zone, Muhtar Suleiman Bello, stated this after a road walk to commemorate the African Anti-Corruption Day.

Bello said the commission recovered N45,619,706.71 within the period under review.

He said properties and instruments of fraud which are proceeds of crimes were forfeited to the Federal Government.

Bello said a total of 318 convictions were secured in 2018.

His words, “This is to show to the whole world that Africans have identified their problems and ready to tackle it.

“They are not just sitting at home but taking steps to recover lots.

“The Acting Executive Chairman is doing everything possible to make sure that corruption has been dealt with. Fighting corruption involves all stakeholders.”