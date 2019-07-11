Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

EFCC Secures 51 Convictions In Edo Between January To June

Published

14 hours ago

on

The Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it secured 51 convictions between January and June 2019.

It said those convicted were involved in various kinds of fraud.

Head of the EFCC Benin Zone, Muhtar Suleiman Bello, stated this after a road walk to commemorate the African Anti-Corruption Day.

Bello said the commission recovered N45,619,706.71 within the period under review.

He said properties and instruments of fraud which are proceeds of crimes were forfeited to the Federal Government.

Bello said a total of 318 convictions were secured in 2018.

His words, “This is to show to the whole world that Africans have identified their problems and ready to tackle it.

“They are not just sitting at home but taking steps to recover lots.

“The Acting Executive Chairman is doing everything possible to make sure that corruption has been dealt with. Fighting corruption involves all stakeholders.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES1 hour ago

Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy

Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
FEATURES1 hour ago

Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues

The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
AGRICULTURE2 hours ago

Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria

Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
NEWS4 hours ago

We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
EDUCATION4 hours ago

Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System

Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
NEWS7 hours ago

Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
NEWS7 hours ago

Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group

One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: