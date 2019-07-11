Connect with us
El-Zakzaky's Followers Stage Protest In Lagos

Published

7 hours ago

on

Angry members of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s lslamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as ‘Shiites’ on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in lkeja area of Lagos state to demand for immediate release of their leader from detention.

The protesters which marched along Ladipo, Obateye streets and Oduduwa crescent with wall paints inscribed inscriptions such as ” Release El- Zakzaky, ” El – zakzaky has been poisoned” on the fence of some buildings in the area.

Men of the Nigeria police were on standby at the scene to prevent breakdown of law and order in the area.

It would be recalled that a similar protest was staged by the Shiites at the National Assembly, which left a police inspector injured, after a face -off with shiites.

The leader of the group, lbrahim al- Zakzaky was arrested by the Kaduna state government in 2015 and charged to court in April 2018, with murder, culpable homicide, unlawful Assembly and disruption of public peace, following a bloody clash between shiites and soldiers in the Entourage of the Chief of Army staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai in Zaira, Kaduna state.

 

