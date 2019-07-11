Connect with us
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege's Appointment

Published

8 hours ago

on

Leaders of the Niger-Delta Freedom Fighters for Peace and Development have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Niger Delta man Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege who was elected recently as the deputy Senate President of Nigeria is the first to have emerged from Delta State.

In a statement jointly signed by General Figbele Joseph, High Chief Gen Agbalakoko, Gen Indiamy Fineboy, Gen Ogidigba Godstime, Gen Julius Omoyibo, Gen Austine Oboh and Gen Esdede Orievwen, the leaders also pledged to support the federal government for sustainable peace and security in the Niger-Delta region.

While appreciating the efforts of Hon D.J Ben for his role in uniting the ex-agitator leaders, they also resolved to improve the welfare of ex-agitators as the current N65, 000 stipend cannot sustain the leaders of the group.

