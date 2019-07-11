EDUCATION
FG Approves N5bn For TETFund Intervention
The federal government has approved N5bn as National Research Fund(NRF) in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund’s) 2019 intervention budget.
The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro disclosed this yesterday during the inauguration of the third National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring(NRFS & M) Committee in Abuja.
He stated that N5bn which is the highest ever located for NRF was intended to catalyse cutting-edge research in three thematic areas of science,technology and innovation, humanities and social sciences.
Bogoro explained that the Fund had first set up the committee when it introduced the National Research Funding Window which is accessed by academics in beneficiary institutions through open, transparent and competitive process.
He stated that so far, the committee had screened and recommended 113 researches from five batches of research proposals and the Board has approved funding of up to N50m grants per successful proposal but added that only 10 projects have been concluded .
“The inability of researchers to wholly or substantially access N4b in seven years (2012-2018) prior to the current N5b additional funding allocated in the 2019 intervention budget to be released soon, is not cheering to the Fund.
“We therefore expect that this committee will change the narratives. To achieve this we thought we should bring academics of repute who can devote their time and energy to deeply and critically review research proposals competing for funding with a view to recommending for grants, only those that seek to solve specific societal and developmental problems,” he said.
The committee is also charged to categorise pre-qualified research proposal into streams and disciplines to ease appointing assessors/reviewers and recommend pre-qualified and categorised proposals.
The executive secretary added that the committee will serve for two years, renewable for a term to be determined by the Fund.
Responding, the chairman of the committee, Olufemi Bamiro pledged the commitment of members towards the realisation of the goal and vision of the terms and condition given to them.
