FG Feeds 9.8m Pupils In 32 States

Published

24 hours ago

on

nigeria School Feeding Programme

The federal government’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) has spread to 32 states with over 9.8 million pupils fed daily. The latest entrant into the scheme is Yobe State.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the vice president, Mr. Laolu Akande, school children in over 53,000 public primary schools are fed with one free and nutritious meal daily under the programme which has also engaged over 106,000 cooks in the participating states.

Akande listed the  states currently benefitting from the programme as Anambra, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Sokoto, and Nasarawa.

Others are Taraba, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Plateau, Delta, Zamfara, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Niger, Katsina, Ondo, Edo, Gombe, Ekiti, and Yobe States.

In the second term of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Akande said that the programme has a target of reaching over 12 million pupils in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Akande disclosed that the federal government had commenced the distribution of aluminium bowls and spoons for pupils in public primary schools in six states benefiting from the programme.

He said: “Under the first phase of the distribution, over 2.4 million bowls and spoons would be distributed in Plateau State (314,082), Adamawa (182,144), Kaduna (834,130), Katsina (742, 689), Oyo (199, 922), Delta (136, 710) and Ebonyi (73, 513).

“The school feeding programme has not only helped to increase enrolment rates of pupils in the states, it is also effectively tackling early year malnutrition and the problem of stunting, while improving the cognitive skills of children.

“The programme has also provided sustainable income for local farmers, jobs for cooks, increasing growth and productivity in the local economies,” he said.

 

 

