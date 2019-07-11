BUSINESS
FG Procures Equipment To Secure Nigeria’s Waterways
The federal government has procured equipment and facilities to secure Nigerian waterways and boost the economy of the country.
This was revealed by the permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr Sabiu Zakari in Abuja, yesterday.
Speaking when he received in audience a delegation led by the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, the permanent secretary said the federal government, in a bid to secure Nigerian waterways and reduce the expenses on ships coming into Nigeria, has procured equipment that will help in monitoring the waterways against any form of attacks.
He further revealed that the equipment will be deployed as soon as the officers of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies currently undergoing training on how to use them are done.
According to him, the deployment of the equipment will help in reducing the insurance premium paid on ships coming into Nigeria.
The permanent secretary also revealed that the anti-piracy law recently signed by the federal government will help in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
He also reaffirmed government’s support for business successes in Nigeria, noting that “I know the role that businesses play in impacting in the economy of Nigeria and we will ensure that we have good business policies that will help you to grow your businesses.”
Earlier, the managing director, Maersk Shipping Company, Mr Gildas Tohouo, who was part of the delegation of Hassan Bello, told the permanent secretary that they were at the ministry to look into the ease of doing business in Nigeria, the challenges and opportunities; look into safety and security in Nigerian waterways and the ways of working together to discuss trade.
He further noted that his company has been partnering with the Nigerian Shippers Council and hence the need to visit the ministry of transportation to seek ways of working together to achieve their objective
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
- CRIME23 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
World Population Day