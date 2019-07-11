NEWS
FG Vows To Begin Rail Operations From Lagos To Ibadan In September
The Federal government on Thursday said it has placed orders for 30 Standard gauge Locomotive engines, 63 coaches and 200 wagons, saying it has also concluded plans to begin rail operations from Lagos to Ibadan in September this year.
Chairman Board of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan who dropped this hint in Ibadan after inspection of the ongoing construction of Lagos to Ibadan Standard gauge railway line also said that 10 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) coaches has been ordered and will be delivered alongside the aforementioned rolling stocks.
According to him, all the rolling stocks are expected to arrive the country by August this year adding that some of the coaches will deployed to the Abuja to Kaduna axis of the standard gauge railway line while others will be designated for the Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway.
Alhassan was quite optimistic that by September this year commercial activities will commence along the Lagos to Ibadan Standard gauge railway line when rolling stocks would have arrived the country.
Managing Director of the Corporation Engr Fidet Okhiria explained further that the varieties of coaches that will be imported range from 24-seater to 88-seayer.
He stated the 24-seater coaches are designed for very important personalities and the seats can be collapsed while the 88-seayer coaches boasts of air-conditioned with multiple charging points for charging phones.
Okhiria was however quick to add that the amount payable by passengers on board the coaches will differ depending on the comfortability.
Regarding the standard gauge tracks so far laid between Lagos and Ibadan the NRC boss disclosed that the tracks has been laid up to Ibadan while earth work has commenced from the Iju to Ebute-Metta Junction and Apapa axis.
