Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

FG Vows To Begin Rail Operations From Lagos To Ibadan In September

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Federal government on Thursday said it has placed orders for 30 Standard gauge Locomotive engines, 63 coaches and 200 wagons, saying it has also concluded plans to begin rail operations from Lagos to Ibadan in September this year.

Chairman Board of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan who dropped this hint in Ibadan after inspection of the ongoing construction of Lagos to Ibadan Standard gauge railway line also said that 10 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) coaches has been ordered and will  be delivered alongside the aforementioned rolling stocks.

According to him, all the rolling stocks are expected to arrive the country by August this year adding that some of the coaches will deployed to the Abuja to Kaduna axis of the standard gauge railway line while others will be designated for the Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway.

Alhassan was quite optimistic that by September this year commercial activities will commence along the Lagos to Ibadan Standard gauge railway line when rolling stocks would have arrived the country.

Managing Director of the Corporation Engr Fidet Okhiria explained further that the varieties of coaches that will be imported range from 24-seater to 88-seayer.

He stated the 24-seater coaches are designed for very important personalities and the seats can be collapsed while the 88-seayer coaches boasts of air-conditioned with multiple charging points for charging phones.

Okhiria was however quick to add that the amount payable by passengers on board the coaches will differ depending on the comfortability.

Regarding the  standard gauge tracks so far laid between Lagos and Ibadan the NRC boss disclosed that the tracks has been laid up to Ibadan while earth work has commenced from the Iju to Ebute-Metta Junction and Apapa axis.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES53 mins ago

Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy

Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
FEATURES59 mins ago

Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues

The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
AGRICULTURE2 hours ago

Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria

Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
NEWS3 hours ago

We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
EDUCATION4 hours ago

Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System

Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
NEWS6 hours ago

Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
NEWS7 hours ago

Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group

One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: