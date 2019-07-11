Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

ICPC Recovers A’Ibom Hospital Equipment From Private Home

Published

13 hours ago

on

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences offences Commission, ICPC has recovered multi million naira hospital equipments meant for Cottage Hospital, Ukana in Essien Udim local government area from a private house. The hospital equipments including a Dialysis machine, two 15 KVA generators and other equipments were part of the Constituency project for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District where the hospital is located and were meant to have been installed in the hospital since March 2018. Handing over the equipment to the Medical Director of the hospital yesterday at Ukana, ICPC commissioner in charge of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Olusola Shodipo explained that

the recovery was part of a tracking mechanism now put in place to ensure that constituency projects handled by National Assembly members are fully implemented. The cottage hospital project according to him was supposed to include three Dialysis machines, two of which were yet to be delivered to the hospital by the suppliers. On whether anyone has been arrested or would be prosecuted on the matter, Shodipo explained that the commission were yet to conclude investigation on the matter adding that “ICPC is more interested in ensuring that these projects are executed and handed over to the people they are meant for. He said that the commission would not relent in its efforts towards graft in the country.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES1 hour ago

Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy

Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
FEATURES1 hour ago

Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues

The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
AGRICULTURE2 hours ago

Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria

Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
NEWS4 hours ago

We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
EDUCATION4 hours ago

Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System

Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
NEWS7 hours ago

Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
NEWS7 hours ago

Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group

One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: