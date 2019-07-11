ICPC Recovers A’Ibom Hospital Equipment From Private Home

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences offences Commission, ICPC has recovered multi million naira hospital equipments meant for Cottage Hospital, Ukana in Essien Udim local government area from a private house. The hospital equipments including a Dialysis machine, two 15 KVA generators and other equipments were part of the Constituency project for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District where the hospital is located and were meant to have been installed in the hospital since March 2018. Handing over the equipment to the Medical Director of the hospital yesterday at Ukana, ICPC commissioner in charge of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Olusola Shodipo explained that

the recovery was part of a tracking mechanism now put in place to ensure that constituency projects handled by National Assembly members are fully implemented. The cottage hospital project according to him was supposed to include three Dialysis machines, two of which were yet to be delivered to the hospital by the suppliers. On whether anyone has been arrested or would be prosecuted on the matter, Shodipo explained that the commission were yet to conclude investigation on the matter adding that “ICPC is more interested in ensuring that these projects are executed and handed over to the people they are meant for. He said that the commission would not relent in its efforts towards graft in the country.