IMN Protest: Ex-IPAC Boss Calls For Proactive Policing
In the wake of the invasion of the National Assembly by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, former national chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Chief Osita Emmanuel Okereke, has charged the security agencies to be more proactive in the conduct of their duties.
Okereke, who is also the director general of the National Taskforce to Combat Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipelines Vandalisms (NATFORCE), said that proactive policing of the country could stem the tide of insecurity in Nigeria.
While reacting to the Tuesday protest at the National Assembly by the Islamic group, Okereke blamed the incident on poor intelligence gathering and sharing among the security agencies.
Two police officers while shot while seven others who were injured in the attack.
He told journalists yesterday in Abuja that “lack of information and intelligence gathering among security led to what we saw that day, if there were enough proactive security in Nigeria what happened in National Assembly would not have happened”.
Okereke said that the siege on NASS by the group was a clear case of sabotage, stressing that if National Assembly premises could be invaded in such a way and manner, it means “no place is safe including the Aso Villa”.
On the way forward, the NATFORCE boss maintained that the only way out is for government at the centre to improve security in the country emphasizing that such negative incidence could affect business and economy negatively as nobody or nation would like to invest in an unsafe environment.
While canvassing for government recognition of NATFORCE, Okereke observed that the insecurity problem in the country may not be end until all the illegal arms and ammunition were moped up.
To the Shiite protesters, Okereke said: “It is always better to write and obtain police permission within 24 hours before embarking on such a protest no matter how peaceful we want it to be.
He commended the police and other security agencies for their professional way they handled the protesters, noting that it would have turned bloody if the security officers were not professional in their actions.
