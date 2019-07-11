Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Makinde Recovers 14 Cars From Ajimobi’s Aides

Published

7 hours ago

on

Oyo state government on Thursday said it has recovered 14 vehicles from the aides of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The government warned that recalcitrant officials of Ajimobi’s government may be charged to court for theft of government official vehicles if they fail to surrender the vehicles in their possession.

The recovery followed expiration of the ultimatum given to officials of the last administration by Governor Makinde.

Ajimobi and aides were recently alleged of emptying the state transport pool, a development the former helmsman accused Makinde of pursuing a ‘mundane issue’ in the face of tasking governance ahead.

The Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo Adisa who confirmed the recovered vehicles to journalists on Thursday, added that 13 of the recovered vehicles had been vandalised while only one was in good condition.

He said, some of the vehicles were retrieved from mechanics while others were recovered from some residences, and one abandoned close to Agodi government house.

According to him, “career officers made phone calls to some officials in custody of government vehicles, after their phone numbers were supplied.

“Some of them responded and gave address of locations where the vehicles were recovered. Some were in the mechanic workshops, others were tracked with device and recovered.

“Surprisingly too, one was parked and abandoned at a road near Agodi Government House where security agents were alerted. They went there to tow it to the government house. 13 of the recovered vehicles are not working as they had been vandalised one way or the other.

‘’They completely ran them down for reasons best known to them. The recovered vehicles are still far cry from those taken away because if just an official made away with 11 vehicles, you can imagine how many vehicles are still in their possession? Investigation is still on to ascertain those vehicles bought in the last one year and which are still missing.

‘’And there is no record of payment for those either purchased or boarded by the said officials. They can be accused of car theft especially if you are in custody of a vehicle without receipts of purchase,” Adisa added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES52 mins ago

Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy

Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
FEATURES59 mins ago

Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues

The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
AGRICULTURE2 hours ago

Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria

Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
NEWS3 hours ago

We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
EDUCATION4 hours ago

Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System

Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
NEWS6 hours ago

Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
NEWS7 hours ago

Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group

One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: