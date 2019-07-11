NEWS
NGO Laments Increase In Substance Abuse Among Youths
“The choice of Lugbe for sensitisation is strategic to us, as our attention is more on the `Okada riders’ (motorcyclists) and petty traders.
“About 70 to 80 per cent of those who reside in Lugbe use `Okada’ (motorcycle) as their means of transportation.
“The drug and substance abuse is common among them which increases the rate of crimes and accidents in the community,” Onifade said.
“Government at all levels needs to invest and be more committed to community outreaches to reduce the prevalence of drug abuse users in the country” He also said.
The Public Relations Officers(PRO) of the NGO, Mr Biodun Adeleke said drug abuse was a platform in which crime was been committed, adding that more still needs to be done.
A national drug use survey recently released by the United Nation Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) funded by European Union (EU) in partnership with Federal Government revealed that the prevalence of past years drug use in Nigeria is more than twice the global average of 5.6 percent and that the extent of drug use in Nigeria is comparatively high.
Report also has it that about 14.3 million Nigerians are currently on drugs.
