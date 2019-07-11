NEWS
Nigeria Needs More Prayers Now, Says PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said Nigeria needs prayers and her citizens need to discharge their duties now, more than ever, to overcome the current situation.
Buhari, who gave this charge while flagging off the 2019 Hajj airlift at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina yesterday, enjoined Muslim pilgrims to use the Hajj experience to improve on their relationship with the Almighty God and fulfilling their responsibilities.
The president, represented by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, said the Federal Government will continue to discharge its responsibilities of providing consular and other necessary support to the pilgrims.
“I will call on them (Hajj officials) therefore to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims are well taking care off in Saudi Arabia. This adminiatration will not tolerate laxity or high handedness from any official responsible for the welfare and well being of Nigerian pilgrims,” he warned.
The President however lauded the improvement in the activities of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the respective state pilgrims welfare boards in working with Saudi authorities, adding that his administration is working with NAHCON and the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia to achieve the desired goals.
Earlier, the Chairman of NAHCON, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, assured that the commission would not dusappoint the nation and the pilgrims while appreciating the guidiance and support of the President and relevant stakeholders in the Hajj exercise.
Muhammad urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the nation as over three Muslims from nearly 200 countries would performing this year’s Hajj, adding NAHCON has developed strategies for the benefit of pilgrims in line with efforts of Saudi authorities to ease all hardship hitherto experienced.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
- CRIME23 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
World Population Day