Osun 2022: Adeleke Urges Enthronement Of Internal Democracy

Following reported adoption of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State come 2022, his brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke has advised the party to rather allow internal democracy to guide its choice of candidates for elective posts.

Adeleke in a subtle way of rejecting the purported adoption of his brother by the family urged the party to allow Senator Ademola Adeleke to have a rest after the herculean task of prosecuting his governorship ambition from party primary level to Supreme Court level.

A statement signed by Deji Adeleke noted that Senator Ademola Adeleke deserved his needed rest after the concluded election and litigation on Osun governorship, adding that Ademola Adeleke was never originally interested in the governorship race.

“I am not a card carrying member of any political party but I am a sympathizer/ supporter of PDP in Osun State. Osun State PDP will be better off and well prepared, for the next general election in the state, if internal democracy is encouraged and enforced.

“All elective positions, including the position of Governor of the State, should be open to all members of the party to contest in a transparent Primary Elections. Everyone must be given a sense of belonging, in order to grow the party in Osun State.

“The PDP members that are trading blames within the party should be reminded that PDP won the Governorship Election held on 22nd September 2018, but was not allowed to take office by the powers that be in the ruling party.

“Members should be proud that the electorate sided with the party against the ruling party in that Election and not blame each other for the day light robbery that deprived the party of the mandate freely given by the Good People of Osun State, which has brought shame and disgrace to Nigeria as country.

“As for the Adeleke Family of which I am one, we will like to remind all PDP members that Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, had no intention to contest the governorship election in the first place, but was invited and prevailed upon by the party leadership and party elders to contest the governorship election, which he and his family accepted most reluctantly after receiving assurances and promises that were never kept.

“Everything that followed after this, is now history. Senator Adeleke should, therefore be given a break, to take his well-deserved Rest and decide what he will do not do when the time comes.

“And for the members and other well- wishers who are concerned about the huge resources committed to execute both the primary and general elections, and the payment to Lawyers in the inner bar (SANs) and their juniors, I thank all of them for their concerns.

“But whatever is spent on elections should not be considered an investment that will be recouped upon assumption of office through corruption and open banditry as we have seen happen in Osun State in the last eight years.

“Contributions to an Election Fund should always be considered a grant, to help deepen our democracy and advance the rule of law, which eventually translates into Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), Economic growth and Job creation”, the statement noted.