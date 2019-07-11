NEWS
OXFAM Tasks FG On Inclusive Growth, Progressive Taxation
The country director of OXFAM, Mr Constant Tchona has called on federal government to adopt inclusive growth and progressive taxation for the provision of public services in education, health, water, sanitation as well as support to agriculture especially small scale farmers.
This is even as he stated that tax revenue should be spent in the provision of infrastructure that would expand the productive capacity of the economy and reduce poverty.
He disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at the launch of Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII) regional report in collaboration with development finance international.
The report was released on the heels of the High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York which commenced yesterday even as 2019 marked the fourth year of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Tchona enjoined the private sector to play their role by paying taxes that would support the delivery of essential services as well as the provision of infrastructure, expected to expand the productive capacity of the economy for poverty reduction.
He wondered why Nigeria is the only oil-producing nation in the league of five countries with the largest number of poor people, adding that official poverty rate remained high at 46 percent population or 62 percent in strict per capita terms.
Tchona disclosed that though Nigeria’s economy has expanded at an average of 6 percent every year since 2006, that the paradox of growth in Nigeria is that as the country gets richer, more than half of its 200 million strong population continued to live in abject poverty.
According to him, “Extreme inequality is not only peculiar to Nigeria, it has become a global issue in the last 30 years, as age old inequalities on the basis of gender, race and religion themselves are exacerbated by the growing gap between the rich and the poor”.
He said that the amount of money that the richest Nigerian man could earn annually from his wealth is sufficient to lift 2 million people out of poverty for one year, adding that it would cost federal government $24 billion annually to lift all Nigerians living below the extreme poverty line of $1.90 out of poverty.
Also speaking, the representative of International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Mr Joel Akhator Odigie lamented that the army of working poor is growing, as their income level cannot meet up with labour sacrifice.
He added, “As at today, N30, 000 new minimum wage is not a living wage and its regrettable that a country like Nigeria is offering a non- living wage to workers”.
He stated that there is over-bloated political appointment in the country, adding that if Nigerians could pay tax, that government can finance social protection, provide health care services and other basic amenities.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
-
CRIME23 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
-
EDITORIAL24 hours ago
World Population Day
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
Ethnicising A National Issue
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
How To Kill Your Child?