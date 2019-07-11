Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Perm Sec Kidnapped In Adamawa

Published

23 hours ago

on

Gunmen

The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the abduction of Mr, Emmanuel Piridimso, the permanent secretary, of the state Ministry of Mineral Resources.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that Piridimso was kidnapped at his residence in the early hours of yesterday.

Nguroje said the commissioner of police, Mr. Audu Madaki, has detailed detectives of the anti-kidnapping unit, the Criminal Investigating Department (CID), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

He assured the victim’s family and members of public that the police were working assiduously to protect them and their property.

A family source was quoted as saying that “the gunmen came with two guns and abducted the permanent secretary at around 3:20 yesterday morning.

“We tried to contact them via his phone but to no avail as they refused to pick several calls made through the victim’s phone. The abductors are yet to contact us as a family,” the source said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES1 hour ago

Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy

Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
FEATURES1 hour ago

Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues

The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
AGRICULTURE2 hours ago

Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria

Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
NEWS4 hours ago

We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
EDUCATION4 hours ago

Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System

Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
NEWS7 hours ago

Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
NEWS7 hours ago

Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group

One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: