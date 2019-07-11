Police Ready To Tackle IMN Activities – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has said that the Nigeria Police Force is ready to tackle and combat the illegal activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiite.

The IGP stated this when he visited the National Hospital Abuja, where the officers wounded after the attack by the Shiite members at the National Assembly were receiving treatments.

The IGP, who toured the hospital to have first hand assessment of the injuries inflicted on the officers, commended them for not using extreme force to tackle the rampaging IMN members.

He, however, cautioned aggrieved members of the public to channel their grievances through appropriate means, instead of resorting to taking laws into their hands.

Also, as part of the arrangement to tackle the Shiite menace, the Inspector General of Police, reiterated the order for 24 hours police surveillance in the FCT and environs.

The IGP had also placed the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in states contiguous to the FCT on the alert to ensure maximum security in their respective areas of responsibility to avert any possible breach of public safety and security.

The IGP had ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the incident as well as prompt prosecution of all the persons arrested and now in police custody in connection with the incident.

The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on, and injury to nine police officers by members of the El-Zakzakky led IMN and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by police personnel in containing the protest.

The IGP also directed the AIG in charge of Police Medical Department to ensure that proper and prompt medical attention is given to the injured officers and wished the victims quick recovery.