Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians
…Commends Reno
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has called on more Nigerians to come up with more credible evidence in their possessions that clearly show that the electoral umpire made use of server to transmit election result in the last presidential election.
Frank while commending a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who has just released some documents claimed to have shown that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed the use of computer server for electronic transmission of the 2019 election results, declared that leadership of the current electoral body lied on oath and can no longer be credible to conduct any election.
Reacting to Omokri’s revelations through a statement he made available to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, Frank said INEC must be forced to produced the central server it used during the presidential election.
Omokri in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday released a document containing state-by-state breakdown of compliance with returning of presidential elections data to the server.
He tweeted, ”This is a circular from INEC to its 36 Resident Electoral Commissioners, threatening sanctions on RECs who fail to send data to INEC HQ through their server. INCONTROVERTIBLE evidence @INECNigeria has and had a server.”
The Bayelsa born political activist, however said that leaders of thought and all Nigerians who are in possession of one document or the other regarding the controversial central server should speak up now for posterity sake.
While calling on Judiciary to take note of the latest evidence in circulation, also urged the Court of law to conquer fear and intimidation which he said the APC administration is known for but do the needful because of posperity.
“Nigerians are patiently waiting for the determination of the Judiciary which is the last hope of a common man. Atiku Abubakar’s stolen mandate must be returned. Nigerians are tired of a directionless government of APC where huge debt is threatening the nation, where poverty, unemployment, all manners of killings, kidnapping and injustices are fast becoming the order of the day,” Frank stated.
Frank, therefore, called on the international community to pay more attention on the ongoing debate and ensure proper sanction of the electoral officials when it becomes clear how they manipulated the outcome of the last presidential election.
