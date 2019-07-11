Tribunal: Petitioner Seeks To Withdraw Case Against PMB

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, Chief Frank Igwebuike, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to withdraw the party from a petition he filed, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019 poll.

In a motion filed before the tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba, the PDM national chairman stated that the party had “in its wisdom re-evaluated the probability of the petition succeeding and decided to withdraw from the petition’’.

But on the other hand, PDM’s presidential candidate, Pastor Aminchi Habu and some other members of the National Working Committee have opposed Igwebuike’s application, insisting that the party would pursue the case to the end.

The national secretary of the PDM, Abubakar Gwada, said in a counter-affidavit opposing the motion that the party “is still very much interested in support of the instant petition and a decision to withdraw the name of the 2nd petitioner (PDM) from this petition can only be taken by the National Executive Committee of the party or the National Working Committee of the party.

Igwebuike in the motion brought by his counsel, Morrison Onunu and dated July 9 claimed to be withdrawing the party from the petition filed against Buhari in the best overall interest of the party and the nation.

In a 14 paragraph affidavit, Igwebuike averred that PDM in its own wisdom, reevaluated the probability of the petition succeeding and decided to withdraw from it.

The national chairman claimed that the PDM as the second petitioner resolved and decided to forgo whatever cause of action that necessitated the filing of the petition and that it no longer needs to agitate the present petition of its presidential candidate.

The applicant further stated that PDM’s withdrawal in the petition of its presidential candidate is voluntary and without any duress of influence and that no undertaken or agreement had been entered into with any of the respondents in the petition.