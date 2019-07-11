EDUCATION
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), as part of its commitment to improve basic education delivery across the country, would soon set up Cluster Learning Centres for the Girl Child (CCLCGs).
UBEC executive secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi made the disclosure at a roundtable convened for the development of a framework for the proposed CCLCG intervention.
Spokesperson of the commission, Ossom Ossom said the roundtable which is coming on the heels of renewed calls for strategic focus on the education of the girl-child, which accounts for 60 per cent of all out-of-school children in Nigeria, is part of UBEC’s drive towards ensuring increased access and quality of basic education for the girl-child especially in the Northern states.
According to him, “Participants at the opening session of the roundtable, noted that the challenge of out-of-school children is a recurring decimal with the girl-child bearing the larger brunt of this challenge thus the compelling need to institute remedial interventions for the girl-child as part of UBEC’s efforts at addressing the out-of school menace.”
He said that they also emphasized that government and its allies as well as basic education stakeholders should take concrete steps towards addressing the issues which hinder girls and other vulnerable groups from accessing quality basic education.
They commended UBEC for the proposed CCLCG initiative and urged states to scale up strategies and approaches that focus on the acquisition of literacy, numeracy and importantly the acquisition of relevant skills.
UBEC director of Special Programmes, Alhaji Hassan D. Umar in his welcome remarks observed that the roundtable was being convened as part of measures geared towards addressing the menace of out-of-school girls, which contribute to the poverty, hunger and disease in our communities.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- CRIME22 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
World Population Day