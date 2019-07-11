NEWS
World Population Day: Obaseki Urges Politicians, Others On Healthy, Productive Population
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called on state actors, civil society, religious groups, corporations, the media and other non-state actors to demonstrate the desired political will and collaborate on actions that will ensure a healthy and productive global population.
Obaseki made the call on Thursday in commemoration of the 2019 World Population Day, marked on July 11, each year.
According to the governor: “All development actors across the globe need to close ranks to address factors militating against a healthy and productive global population.”
He noted “though population issues vary from one country to another, the common aspiration as leaders is to empower our population with globally sought-after skills that can put food at the tables of the billions of people across the world.
Obaseki further said that “transnational collaboration is required to end hunger, eliminate diseases and tackle the problems associated with migration.”
He explained that in Edo State, his administration has prioritised population issues, such as gender rights, health, education, empowerment and is working with development partners to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In his notes on this year’s celebration, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that “the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is the world’s blueprint for a better future for all on a healthy planet.
“On world Population Day, we recognise that this mission is closely interrelated with demographic trends including population growth, ageing, migration and urbanisation,” Gutterres said.
The UN said that “This year’s World Population Day calls for global attention to the unfinished business of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.
“Twenty-five years have passed since that landmark conference, where 179 governments recognised that reproductive health and gender equality are essential for achieving sustainable development.”
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
-
CRIME23 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
-
EDITORIAL24 hours ago
World Population Day
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
Ethnicising A National Issue