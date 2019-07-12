APC Not Party To PDP Minority Leadership Crisis – Maigari

Honourable Kasimu Bello Maigari representing Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State has said that the All Progressive Party is not a party to the crisis generating tension by the People Democratic Party PDP over the Minority Leadership position zone to them.

Maigari, who made this known to Leadership Friday recently in Abuja, also threw his weight behind the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila on his emergence as Speaker of the 9th National Assembly.

He said that PDP failed to put their House in order which result to the emergence of two faction in the House of Representatives, he urged the Party to work with the Speaker to find ways by which their crisis will be resolved and try to corporate with the Speaker to move Nigeria forward. He will first congratulate president Muhammadu Buhari who made it possible for APC to come into been and congratulated himself for being the only APC party exco who was elected in the last general elections to represent his people in the National Assembly.

Honourable Maigari who described the emergence of Rt. Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila as his own victory because is the APC that has been elevated to victory and kudos to APC, he further said that him and other members of their party will pray for the new speaker of the house for God’s guidance to put him through so that he can deliver the manifest of our party.”|

Honourable Maigari used this opportunity to describe his party the APC as a democratic party which allows every party member to exercise his right as it is shown in the selection of National Assembly Principal Officers. He said with this his party is really going to make Nigeria great and correct the mistakes of the past administration, he said that in this next level , he is optimistic that there will be more jobs creation and wealth creation.