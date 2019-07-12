FOOTBALL
Atletico Madrid Sign €8M Saponjic From Benfica
Atletico Madrid have signed Serbia Under-21 striker Ivan Saponjic from Benfica on a three-year contract, the club have announced.
Neither club disclosed the fee paid for the 21-year-old but the deal is reported to be worth in the region of €8 million (£7.1m/$9m).
A physically imposing forward, Saponjic will provide an extra attacking option for coach Diego Simeone alongside Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and record signing Joao Felix, who also arrived from Benfica for €126m (£113m/$141m).
But while the Portugal international starred in the club’s Primeira Liga triumph in the 2018-19 season, Saponjic played for Benfica B after joining from Partizan Belgrade in January 2016 and spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan with Belgian club Zulte Waregem.
He joins fellow new faces Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Felipe, Lodi and Joao Felix at Atletico, with star forward Antoine Griezmann widely expected to complete a €120m (£107m/$135m) switch to Barcelona.
The 21-year-old Serb joined Partizan from Sloboda Uzice as a youth player in 2013, working his way up to the first team where he made his competetive debut in 2014.
He scored 11 times in 42 appearances for the Serb giants, starring as they won the Serbian Cup in 2015 and forcing his way into the under-21 side of the Serbian national team.
He failed to make an appearance in Benfica’s first team after swapping Belgrade for Lisbon, but managed to net eight times in 40 appearances for the B team before loaned out to Belgium in 2017.
His chances of making the first team at the Wanda Metropolitano will be boosted if Griezmann finally makes his long-awaited move to Camp Nou in the coming weeks, with the France World Cup-winner believed to have agreed terms to move to the Liga champions.
Last season’s runners up Atletico are looking to make up an 11-point gap to Barca next term, as they aim to win a first league crown since Simeone guided them to a shock title success in 2014.
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs