FOOTBALL
Barca Interested In Signing Martinez From Inter – Agent
Lautaro Martinez’s agent Alberto Yaque confirmed La Liga champions Barcelona are interested in signing the Inter forward.
Martinez, 21, has been linked with a €112 million (£100m/$126m) move to Barca, just one season after joining Inter from Racing Club.
The Argentina international scored nine goals in all competitions – six in Serie A – last term and emerged as the focal point of Inter’s attack amid the fallout between Mauro Icardi and the club.
He has since joined his national team for the Copa America, where he led two goals in the competition, tied with Sergio Aguero for joint-most among the Argentina team.
The forward scored his first in Argentina’s final group game against Qatar, a 2-0 victory that sent the 2015 and 2016 runners-up into the knockout stages.
He then fired once again against Venezuela in a 2-0 quarter-final victory, but Argentina would fall in the team’s next match against hosts Brazil.
In total, Martinez has earned 11 caps for Argentina while scoring six goals for his national team.
Asked about speculation linking Martinez to Barca, Yaque told Ole: “Talk of Barcelona’s interest is true.
“No-one’s called us, but we know that they’ve been looking at him strongly. It’s true that Barcelona like him.”
Inter have been busy in the transfer market following Antonio Conte’s appointment as head coach in place of Luciano Spalletti.
The Nerazzurri have signed Diego Godin, Valentino Lazaro and Stefano Sensi, while they are reportedly poised to announce the arrival of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella.
There have also been ongoing talks with Manchester United over Romelu Lukaku, as it appears the Belgian forward is edging closer to a move away from Old Trafford.
Inter will also need to handle the situation surrounding Icardi, with the forward and Radja Nainggolan both widely expected to leave the club this summer .
Meanwhile, Barca have lured Frenkie de Jong and Neto to the club as they also look to sign Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.
They’ve also been linked with the likes of Neymar, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid reports that the Brazilian star is unhappy with the French side.
