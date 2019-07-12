Connect with us
Beyonce Enlist African Artists, Producers In Upcoming Album

Global music sensation, Beyonce Knowles has enlisted some African artists and producers on her upcoming executive-produced album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Beyonce, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in the live-action version of Disney’s ‘Lion King’ which premiered on Tuesday.

Beyoncé also dropped a new track off the project, ‘Spirit’, which serves as a taste of what to expect.

The powerful, anthemic song will appear in the film, during a pivotal scene with Beyoncé’s character, Nala.

Speaking in a statement about what this album means to her, Beyoncé said, “This is sonic cinema, a new experience of storytelling.

“I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film.

“It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from r&b, pop, hip-hop and afrobeat,” she said.

According to the statement, she revealed that all the music on the project has been worked on by the most interesting and talented artists.

She said that some of the songs were produced by the best African producers, in order to maintain authenticity in the storytelling.

NAN reports that although the artists and producers have not been revealed, the film and the album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ will drops on July 19.

 

