NEWS
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Offers US Ambassador Job To Son
Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right president of Brazil, has invited his son to become ambassador to the US.
Eduardo Bolsonaro, 35, who is currently serving as a congressman and advises his father on foreign affairs, told reporters he would accept the post if it were offered.
The position of ambassador has been vacant since April.
Mr Bolsonaro was elected last year after a successful campaign he said had been inspired by Donald Trump.
Eduardo would have to resign as a congressman if he did take up the position of ambassador.
The appointment hinges on his son accepting the position, the president said
“I don’t want to decide his future for him if the legislation says he has to renounce his position,” Mr Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.
Eduardo Bolsonaro has been dubbed Brazil’s “shadow foreign minister” at the Brazilian foreign ministry because of the strong influence he has on his father’s foreign policy ideas, BBC Americas editor Candace Piette reports.
Both the president and his son have a pro-US stance, breaking with Brazil’s traditionally more cautious position, and Eduardo is openly pro-Israeli, whereas in the past Brazil has been careful not to offend Arab nations. Mr Bolsonaro uses several of his family members as official advisers. His eldest son, Flavio, is a senator, while Carlos Bolsonaro is a Rio de Janeiro city council member.
Mr Trump is also known for appointing family members to political positions. On the White House website, his daughter Ivanka Trump is listed as an adviser to the president, focussing on “the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth”.
BBC
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs