Connect with us
Advertise With Us

AFRICA

Court Free Zuma’s Son Over Case Of Death In Car Crash

Published

1 day ago

on

A South African court on Friday found Duduzane, son of former president Jacob Zuma, not guilty of culpable homicide and negligent driving over a fatal car crash that killed a woman in February 2014.

The court said that the prosecutors had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Duduzan’s Porsche sports car collided with a minibus taxi on a highway in Johannesburg in February 2014, killing a woman and injuring at least one other.

The defendant, who said he lost control of the car after a puddle caused him to aquaplane, initially avoided prosecution after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to charge him.

The NPA reversed its decision in 2018 after a rights group threatened to prosecute him privately.

“I accept the defence argument that none of the evidence presented established that there was anything that a reasonable man in the position of the accused on that night would have foreseen,” the judge at the Johannesburg court said.

“The state failed to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

Duduzane attended the court hearing with his father.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Jacob Zuma told state broadcaster SABC he was pleased by the ruling.

Duduzane declined to answer questions from a SABC reporter.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 hours ago

Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
NEWS6 hours ago

Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks

….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara

Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
FEATURED7 hours ago

Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs

The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
FEATURED8 hours ago

Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room

Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: