Court Remands Man For Stabbing Neighbour To Death
An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ordered that a 27-year-old man, Emeka Okechukwu, be remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing his neighbour, Kazeem Balogun, to death.
The chief magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, gave the order yesterday when the accused was brought before him for allegedly stabbing his neighbour with a sharp stone leading to his death.
The defendant is facing a charge of manslaughter.
When the case was mentioned, the plea of the defendant was not taken as the court said that it lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute murder cases.
The prosecutor, Insp. Cousin Adams, had earlier told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 18, at 10.00 a.m., at No. 6, Tony Chenco Close, Ejigbo, a suburb of Lagos.
He alleged that the accused stabbed the deceased with a sharp stone on his body which led to his death.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates death penalty for an offender.
The magistrate ordered that the case file be transferred to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for advice.
He also ordered the remand of the accused at the Ikoyi Prisons pending the receipt of legal advice from the DPPs office.
The magistrate adjourned the case until August 12.
