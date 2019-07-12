Group Scores Sokoto 2019 Elections High

A group in Sokoto under the auspices of 2019 Sokoto State Governorship Candidates Forum (SOSGOGAF2019) has rated the 2019 general elections in Sokoto State as transparent.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Aliyu and Malami Galma respectively, said they were amazed by the recent outbursts and allegation of bias against the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Abubakar Sadiq without any evidence

According to SOSGOGAF2019 members, they contested in the election under different political parties and have long accepted the outcome as just, transparent and an act of God, hence, their belief that it is only God who gives power to whosoever he wishes at any given time.

“For us as former governorship candidates, and peace loving people of Sokoto State, we consider the allegation of the REC’s overstay very laughable. After all, his stay was never the making of anybody but God and the INEC who believes in his ability to once again, conduct free, fair credible and generally acceptable election as he did in 2015 and repeated same feat in 2019,” the group said.