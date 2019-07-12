BUSINESS
Huawei Nigeria To Begin Pre-order For Y9 Prime 2019
Huawei Nigeria said it will begin preorder for its latest smartphone device, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 from 15th July on Jumia, 3CHUB, Pointek and SLOT stores nationwide in three colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.
Huawei is offering customers that pre-order a FREE package and a chance to WIN a Surprise Delivery from a Ceec, Timini or Sharon Ooja. The smartphone will be available from 22nd July nationwide. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has a new and improved display and a revolutionary auto pop-up front camera that caters to the younger generation to realize their true potential.
Mike Zhu, country manager, Huawei Device Nigeria, said the smartphone is designed for users who demand the most out of their screens. “The new smartphone boasts an all new Ultra FullView Display which is not interrupted by any notches creating a seamless viewing experience.
“Sized at a massive 6.59 inches with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+ and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, the display is 91 per cent pure screen estate, allowing users to enjoy a display like never before. The display is also capable of authentic and rich colors with a wide color gamut of 85 per cent. Be it watching videos, browsing social media or any simple task, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 promises users with an immersive viewing experience without any interruptions,” he said.
