Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Huawei Nigeria To Begin Pre-order For Y9 Prime 2019

Published

34 mins ago

on

Huawei Nigeria said it will begin preorder for its latest smartphone device, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 from 15th July on Jumia, 3CHUB, Pointek and SLOT stores nationwide in three colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.

Huawei is offering customers that pre-order a FREE package and a chance to WIN a Surprise Delivery from a Ceec, Timini or Sharon Ooja. The smartphone will be available from 22nd July nationwide. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has a new and improved display and a revolutionary auto pop-up front camera that caters to the younger generation to realize their true potential.

Mike Zhu, country manager, Huawei Device Nigeria, said the smartphone is designed for users who demand the most out of their screens. “The new smartphone boasts an all new Ultra FullView Display which is not interrupted by any notches creating a seamless viewing experience.

“Sized at a massive 6.59 inches with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+ and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, the display is 91 per cent pure screen estate, allowing users to enjoy a display like never before. The display is also capable of authentic and rich colors with a wide color gamut of 85 per cent. Be it watching videos, browsing social media or any simple task, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 promises users with an immersive viewing experience without any interruptions,” he said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES52 mins ago

Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy

Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
FEATURES59 mins ago

Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues

The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
AGRICULTURE2 hours ago

Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria

Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
NEWS3 hours ago

We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
EDUCATION4 hours ago

Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System

Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
NEWS6 hours ago

Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
NEWS7 hours ago

Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group

One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: