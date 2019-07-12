Connect with us
I Will Out-perform My Predecessors, Says New Rotary President Of Asokoro

Published

1 day ago

on

The new president of the Rotary Club of Asokoro (Diamond), Abuja, Rotarian Caleb Raymond Obiechina has promised that his administration will perform and carry out plans, activities in line with the Club’s vision for 2019 which is “Rotary, Connect the World.”

Rotarian Obiechina stated this at the change of baton and award ceremony yesterday in Abuja, said in line with the strategic plan of the Rotary International President, Rotarian Mark Maloney, which is to increase Rotary impact, expand Rotary reach, enhance participants engagement and increase ability to adapt, he will be committed to adopt and address major concerns of the club in the Rotary year.

While thanking members for the support, he revealed that during the connecting year, the Club will contribute $20,000 which will be done through 10 colharis and one major donor. For membership drive, he promised that before the 30th of June, 2020, current 17 members on the portal, will be increased to 41.

“I intend to make impact that my predecessors have not made. We will focus on connecting the world as the theme of this Rotary year is, because Rotary basically is to bridge the gap between the government and the people. My core mandate will be service above self. I’m here to build friendship and to render services to the less privilege in the society.”

Also guest speaker at the event, Rotarian Ayo Oyedokun, District 9125 Governor Nominee (DGN) while delivering his speech said Rotary is a very unique club and to become a member three things are key which are time, treasure and talent.

He advised the new leadership to set out agenda and vision for the Club, adding that to be successful as a president, you must have a vision. “Vision must be in form of membership, contribution to the foundation and above all vision must centred around building leaders in the club. We must be able to replicate ourselves anywhere.”

He also said to attract people to the Club, leaders must have content and exciting meetings. “You must be able to generate interest among every of your listener. Also care for all members by calling and visiting them in their homes and offices to strengthen unity and bond.”

The event also witnessed presentation of gifts and certificates to outstanding members of the Club.

