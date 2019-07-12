NEWS
Lawyer Threatens Court Action Against Customs Over Promotion Exercise
An Abuja based legal practitioner, Adewale Yusuf, has threatened to sue the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over its plans to proceed with its promotion exercise to the exclusion of officers whose results have yet to be released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Yusuf who disclosed his plans to newsmen yesterday said his chamber had already begun the process by officially requesting for all data and documents relating to the promotion examinations conducted by JAMB for the service.
He said “JAMB released part of the results and withheld others because the Board claimed that its fees had yet to be settled by the Service. We were reliably informed that the Service has resolved to go ahead with the promotion exercise for those whose results have been released without considering the fate of those others whose results are still being held by JAMB.
“With this development, those whose results are being held by JAMB will miss the opportunity for promotion and are being told to wait for another six years to partake in another exercise. This is injustice! If the Service continues the promotion exercise, we may have to drag it to the court.
We call on the Service to prevail on JAMB to release all the results so that all qualified officers could be promoted at the same time.”
In a letter addressed to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria customs Service, Col. Hamed Ali (Rtd) dated 8th of July and signed by O. A. Ajayi, the lawyer requested for “comprehensive information including all data, documents, manuals, result sheets, examination records of all officers inclusive, Rank and file of the Service, that sat and wrote examinations conducted by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.”
He continued “In pursuant of the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 LFN, we believe the service will comply in view of the penalties for non disclosure as contained in the act.”
Deputy Comptroller General, Human Resources, A.U Sanusi, whose office handles issues of promotion at the Service Abuja Headquarters was copied the letter.
In its reaction, the NCS said I am not aware of JAMB refusing to release any result to Nigeria Customs Service.
The spokesman of NCS, Joseph Attah said “Please note that the junior personnel promotion has been released based on the results released by them.
“Payment has never been an issue between Nigeria Customs Service and JAMB as NCS is not owing.”
The spokesperson of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Fabian Benjamin stated:
“In the examinations we organise for agencies, money is not our concern. Money has never been our concern. We are only doing the examination in order to show that we have the capacity to do the exam. We are only doing the exam because we have the capacity to do the exam. We are only doing the exam because we feel that it is the right thing to be done. We are doing it because we are government agency and if another agency needs our services we should be able to offer it, if possible free of charge.
With or without money, we will still do the exam. If an agency comes to us and say that they don’t have money, we will still do the exam. It is not about money.
On the alleged withholding of results, he said, “there is no reason we will withhold any result. If money is not involve, why will we not release the result? We don’t have anybody’s result.”
