ENTERTAINMENT
Linda Ikeji Wins 2019 African Media Personality Award
Popular Nigerian Blogger,Linda Ikeji has been awarded the African Media Personality of the Year award at the 2019 African Achievers Awards.
The award ceremony in its 9th edition of took place at the House of Commons, Palace of Westminster, United Kingdom.
The prestigious awards, which is an annual awards event that recognises personalities who distinguished themselves in their contributions toward the growth and development of Africa,had Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commssion in attendance.
The high point of the ceremony was the Achievers honours that was presented to Africans making a difference in various sectors across the Globe.
In 2018, Ikeji received an honorary doctorate degree from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors in Georgia for her contribution to African media and business.
After graduation from the University, Ikeji worked hard to break into journalism by launching her own media company, Blackdove Communications, a modelling agency and events management outfit.
She also started a magazine called FM which release its first issue in 2006.
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs