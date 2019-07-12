BUSINESS
MDAs, Stakeholders Move To Curb Technology Importation
The Ministry of Communication has disclosed that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government would partner with stakeholders in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector to curb the loss of billions of naira to importation of technology by ensuring digital inclusion for local internet initiative.
This was made known at the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum 2019 themed: “Enabling Digital Commonwealth for Development,” yesterday in Lagos.
Speaking at the event, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Communications, Istifanus Musa Mik Fuktur, represented by the director of ICT at the ministry, Moni Udoh, disclosed that the ministry in conjunction with other parastatals especially the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was set to curb billions of naira loss to technology importation.
She stated that the target was to ensure digital inclusion for local internet initiative through education by discussing ways the internet can be used to address the development in achieving the SDGs.
“We recognise ICT as not just an enabler but a catalyst for economic growth, development and driving successful implementation of the economic recovery and growth plan for the country for the next four years especially the internet and mobile technology can never be over emphasized in the development, transformation and efficient of business, social and policy lives of our people,” she said.
Also speaking the executive chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, represented by Engr. Chidi Diugwu, stated that the Internet Governance Forum was established in July 2006 for policy dialogue on issues and programmes that shape the evolution and use of the Internet.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
- CRIME22 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week