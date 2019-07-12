Connect with us
MDAs, Stakeholders Move To Curb Technology Importation

Published

21 mins ago

on

The Ministry of Communication has disclosed that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government would partner with stakeholders in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector to curb the loss of billions of naira to importation of technology by ensuring digital inclusion for local internet initiative.

This was made known at the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum 2019 themed: “Enabling Digital Commonwealth for Development,” yesterday in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Communications, Istifanus Musa Mik Fuktur, represented by the director of ICT at the ministry, Moni Udoh, disclosed that the ministry in conjunction with other parastatals especially the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was set to curb billions of naira loss to technology importation.

She stated that the target was to ensure digital inclusion for local internet initiative through education by discussing ways the internet can be used to address the development in achieving the SDGs.

“We recognise ICT as not just an enabler but a catalyst for economic growth, development and driving successful implementation of the economic recovery and growth plan for the country for the next four years  especially the internet and mobile technology can never be over emphasized in the development, transformation and efficient of business, social and policy lives of our people,” she said.

Also speaking the executive chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, represented by Engr. Chidi Diugwu, stated that the Internet Governance Forum was established in July 2006 for policy dialogue on issues and programmes that shape the evolution and use of the Internet.

