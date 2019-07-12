BUSINESS
Ministry To Drive Investments In Mining Sector Through MINDIVER
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, through the World Bank- assisted Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MINDIVER), under it is intensifying efforts to attract exploration and mining investments into the mines and steel sub sector of the economy in line with the federal government’s economic diversification agenda.
This was revealed yesterday, by Mr Linus Adie, project coordinator of MINDIVER, when Mr Sean Hsu, Group President & Chief Executive Officer of Netcom Africa Limited, an international investment company in exploration and mining paid him a visit at the ministry in Abuja.
According to a statement from the ministry, Adie told his host that part of the drive to be embarked on by MINDIVER would be an aggressive sensitisation within the next three months to be taken to key government investment agencies like the NEXIM Bank and the Bank of Industry (BoI) on the need to set up mining desk in their organisations for investors to take advantage of.
He said, “All the ministry and indeed the MINDIVER Project is thinking of now is on how to attract investors into the mines and steel sector so your coming is timely since you are willing to promote Nigeria’s endowment as an investor.
“There is no bigger opportunity than now because the government within the last four years has been very serious and determined to change the tide in accordance with its economic diversification agenda.
“There is on ground a viable roadmap produced by a team of professionals with clear and sustainable strategies to be adhered to. This roadmap was also presented to the World Bank and the bank accepted it and at the moment financing some notable projects.”
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
- CRIME22 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week