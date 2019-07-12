Ministry To Drive Investments In Mining Sector Through MINDIVER

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, through the World Bank- assisted Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MINDIVER), under it is intensifying efforts to attract exploration and mining investments into the mines and steel sub sector of the economy in line with the federal government’s economic diversification agenda.

This was revealed yesterday, by Mr Linus Adie, project coordinator of MINDIVER, when Mr Sean Hsu, Group President & Chief Executive Officer of Netcom Africa Limited, an international investment company in exploration and mining paid him a visit at the ministry in Abuja.

According to a statement from the ministry, Adie told his host that part of the drive to be embarked on by MINDIVER would be an aggressive sensitisation within the next three months to be taken to key government investment agencies like the NEXIM Bank and the Bank of Industry (BoI) on the need to set up mining desk in their organisations for investors to take advantage of.

He said, “All the ministry and indeed the MINDIVER Project is thinking of now is on how to attract investors into the mines and steel sector so your coming is timely since you are willing to promote Nigeria’s endowment as an investor.

“There is no bigger opportunity than now because the government within the last four years has been very serious and determined to change the tide in accordance with its economic diversification agenda.

“There is on ground a viable roadmap produced by a team of professionals with clear and sustainable strategies to be adhered to. This roadmap was also presented to the World Bank and the bank accepted it and at the moment financing some notable projects.”