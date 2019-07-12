NEWS
‘My Husband Is Satan, Wants To Suck My Blood,’ Woman Tells Court
A woman Priscilla Ncube has told a court in Zimbabwe that her husband is a satan after confessing that he was practising satanism and that he also wanted her to be part of devil worshipping.
Ncube claimed her husband of 45 years Stephen Ncube sold himself out when he allegedly threatened to suck her blood until she died, if she refused to join his alleged satanic cult.
She said her husband once took her to their rural areas where he tried to initiate her into powers of darkness by instructing her not to eat for some days while praying for her every night until she escaped and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.
Stephen had a different story to tell, noting that the wife had no respect for him as the head of the family.
“My wife, Priscilla Ncube is abusive. We have been married for 45 years and she constantly accuses me of engaging in wizardry.
“Whenever I try to reprimand her she does not listen and she insults me saying I am a satanist. This has been going on for over seven years now.
“She once insulted me while calling me a dog after our child was arrested in South Africa, and said I am the one who caused his arrest since I am a satanist,” Stephen said.
He begged for a protection order to be granted against his wife saying it was the only way to prevent her from calling him all sorts of names.
In response, Priscilla didn’t mince her words when she denounced the evil powers that her husband allegedly possesses.
“I do not like everything he is saying or doing to me. He is trying to lure me into joining what he is (satanist).
“The other day three men including my husband took me into the house and they prayed for me and after that they took my traditional garbs to the bush and burnt them saying I was supposed to leave my traditional beliefs and join them.
When the presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga asked her if she had any proof that her husband was into satanism, Priscilla said: “It is because they always say if I refuse to join their church they are going to suck my blood until I die.”
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs