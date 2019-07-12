Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Nigeria’s Anthony Alabi shines On Netflix Show, ‘Family Reunion’

Published

1 day ago

on

Nigerian-American actor, Anthony Alabi is the star of new Netflix sit-com, ‘Family Reunion’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Family Reunion’ follows the McKellans, a family that decides to leave their glamorous city life and move back to their hometown.

Alongside Alabi, who plays the father, Moz, the show also stars some Hollywood veterans, including Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tia Mowry (Sister Sister).

Alabi was born to a Nigerian father and Puerto Rican mother, Alabi and was drawn to acting at a young age, but he was forced to choose between that and football.

He soon retired from football and started acting full-time. He has appeared in shows like ‘Bosch’, ‘Modern Family’, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Raven’s Home’.

NAN reports that his role in ‘Family Reunion’ is his first leading role with which he is fast becoming a fan favourite.

On ‘Family Reunion’, Alabi plays Moz McKellan, a retired pro-football player who moves his family from their bustling Seattle city life to live with their hilarious and endearing Southern family in Columbus, Georgia.

Through hot weather, three-hour church services, and grandma M’Dear’s (Loretta Devine) old-school parenting methods, the family learns the value of love and family.

Speaking about the show in an interview, Alabi said, “I think what viewers will get first and foremost is a sense of nostalgia.

“I think you’ll get a throwback to shows like Family Matters and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“I think we really wanted to make sure that viewers felt that family dynamic, that sitcom feel, and after that, you’re going to laugh a lot.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 hours ago

Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
NEWS5 hours ago

Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks

….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara

Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
FEATURED7 hours ago

Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs

The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
FEATURED8 hours ago

Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room

Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: