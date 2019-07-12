Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru

Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has affirmed that the Ruga project as initiated by the president Muhammadu Buhari led administration was only suspended pending when all necessary measures are put in place.

Badaru, who described the Ruga project for herders as a right of those in the business and not a privilege as wrongly assumed, added that, either Ruga or Ranching, the aim is to improve the general well being of not only those in the business but the general public as well.

According to him, cattle rearing are businesses that provide jobs for millions of Nigerians guarantee food security and enhance income generation to governments at various levels.

The governor, while stressing that the imitative was part of the federal governments’ Ease of Doing Business agenda, added that, both local and international investors would want to invest in the livestock economic sector.

Badaru also noted that, Ruga or cattle Ranches is a project designed to improve cattle rearing practice in the country, with the aim of making it more profitable, more healthier, more peaceful and environmentally friendly.

“The Ruga project is not cancelled by federal government but suspended for the review and it will be implemented for the benefit of all Nigerians not only cattle rearers”.

In his submission, Badaru said these cattle herders are Nigerians and their business is legitimate, hence it is their civil right not privilege for the country to support and provide them with enabling environment for doing the business irrespective of their tribal or geographical affiliation.

Governor Badaru further promised to implement any project or policy that could help local or international businessmen do their businesses easily in Jigawa state.